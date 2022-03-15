Biogen, Eisai Amend Their Alzheimer's Drug Marketing Pact

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- Eisai Co Ltd ESALY is giving up its right to share in profits from Aduhelm (aducanumab-avwa), which was developed in partnership with Biogen Inc BIIB.
- Biogen and Eisai have amended their agreement to give Biogen full authority to make regulatory and sales decisions regarding Aduhelm.
- From 2023, Eisai will receive royalties starting at 2% of Aduhelm's global sales, increasing as sales rise, reaching 8% when Aduhelm's sales exceed $1 billion annually.
- In December, Biogen reduced the price of Aduhelm by about 50% in the wake of lower-than-expected sales.
- Related: Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug Clocks Q4 Sales Of Just $1M, FY22 Earnings Guidance Below Consensus.
- The companies said the financial terms of their partnership to develop another Alzheimer's drug, lecanemab, would remain unchanged.
- Eisai is responsible for leading the regulatory approval process for lecanemab globally, and Biogen is entitled to 50% of profits and losses related to the drug.
- The companies extended their agreement for Biogen to manufacture the drug from five years to 10 years.
- Price Action: BIIB shares closed 0.06% lower at $193.64 during after-hours trading on Monday.
This Terrifying Pattern is now predicting a full-fledged "recession"
History shows that every 50% rise in crude oil has led to a recession. Right now oil is almost 100% up with the threat of an all-out Russian nuclear attack… That is why even people who've quit trading need to brace themselves for what's coming because the worst may have just begun. Right now there's one SOLUTION that hundreds and thousands of traders are using to hedge their wealth and even win in this mayhem. This is open for a short while as its trades will expire soon. Click Here to See All the Details!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.