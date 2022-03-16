Europe Kickstarts Reviewing AstraZeneca Application For Its COVID Antibody

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- European Medicines Agency has started reviewing AstraZeneca Plc's AZN application for antibody-based COVID-19 therapy but gave no timeline for a conclusion.
- Infections from COVID-19 are still rising in parts of the world, including Europe. On Tuesday, China posted a steep jump in daily COVID-19 infections, with new cases more than doubling from a day earlier to hit a two-year high.
- Also See: AstraZeneca, GSK's COVID-19 Therapies Lose Efficacy Against Omicron's Subvariants.
- AstraZeneca's antibody cocktail, Evusheld, has been authorized in the U.S. to prevent COVID-19 infections in individuals with weak immune systems or a history of severe side effects from coronavirus vaccines.
- The decision by the human medicines committee of the European Medicines Agency comes after it began reviewing data on the drug in October.
- Price Action: AZN shares are up 1.08% at $62.03 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
