RedHill Biopharma's Upamostat Shows 100% Efficacy In Non-Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHL) has announced topline results from the Phase 2 part of the Phase 2/3 study of RHB-107 (upamostat) in non-hospitalized symptomatic COVID-19 patients.
- The study showed promising efficacy results delivering a 100% reduction in hospitalization due to COVID-19, with zero patients on RHB-107 hospitalized with COVID-19 compared to 15% on the placebo-controlled arm requiring hospitalization.
- Furthermore, the study showed an 87.8% reduction in reported new severe COVID-19 symptoms, with only one patient on RHB-107 (2.4%, 1/41) compared to 20% (4/20) of patients on the placebo-controlled arm experiencing new COVID-19 related severe symptoms.
- The study met its primary outcome measure, demonstrating a favorable safety and tolerability profile of RHB-107.
- RHB-107 is an orally-administered antiviral targeting human serine proteases that prepare the spike protein for viral entry into target cells.
- Price Action: RDHL shares are down 6.39% at $2.05 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
