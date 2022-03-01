 Skip to main content

RedHill Biopharma's Upamostat Shows 100% Efficacy In Non-Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 12:00pm   Comments
RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHL) has announced topline results from the Phase 2 part of the Phase 2/3 study of RHB-107 (upamostat) in non-hospitalized symptomatic COVID-19 patients.

  • The study showed promising efficacy results delivering a 100% reduction in hospitalization due to COVID-19, with zero patients on RHB-107 hospitalized with COVID-19 compared to 15% on the placebo-controlled arm requiring hospitalization. 
  • Furthermore, the study showed an 87.8% reduction in reported new severe COVID-19 symptoms, with only one patient on RHB-107 (2.4%, 1/41) compared to 20% (4/20) of patients on the placebo-controlled arm experiencing new COVID-19 related severe symptoms.
  • Also See: RedHill Biopharma's COVID-19 Antiviral Cuts Mortality By 70% In Remdesivir Treated Patients.
  • The study met its primary outcome measure, demonstrating a favorable safety and tolerability profile of RHB-107.
  • RHB-107 is an orally-administered antiviral targeting human serine proteases that prepare the spike protein for viral entry into target cells. 
  • Price Action: RDHL shares are down 6.39% at $2.05 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

