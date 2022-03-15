Junshi Biosciences - Coherus Toripalimab Chemo Combo Met Survival Endpoints In Lung Cancer Setting

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd and Coherus BioSciences Inc CHRS have shared biomarker analyses from the CHOICE-01 Phase 3 trial of toripalimab plus chemotherapy as first-line treatment of advanced squamous or non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- As of October 31, 2021, at the final analysis, a significant improvement in PFS was detected in the toripalimab arm over the placebo arm, with a median PFS of 8.4 vs. 5.6 months.
- The 1-year PFS rates for the toripalimab and placebo arms were 36.7% and 17.2%, respectively.
- A prespecified interim analysis demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival for the toripalimab arm over the placebo arm (median OS not reached vs. 17.1 months).
- The addition of toripalimab to standard first-line chemotherapy in patients with advanced NSCLC showed a manageable safety profile with no new safety signals observed.
- Price Action: CHRS shares are up 5.51% at $12.73 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
