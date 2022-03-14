 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rhode Island's Opioid Trial Against Teva Begins Today: Reuters
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 2:15pm   Comments
Share:
Rhode Island's Opioid Trial Against Teva Begins Today: Reuters
  • The first trial in Rhode Island state court against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's (NYSE: TEVA) alleged responsibility for the opioid crisis begins jury selection Monday.
  • The case begins over whether Teva contributed to an opioid crisis that has caused more than 500,000 deaths over the past two decades.
  • Rhode Island says Teva created a "public nuisance" by downplaying the risks of opioid addiction and promoting the off-label use of fentanyl-based opioids that were approved only for certain types of cancer pain.
  • According to a Teva court filing, Rhode Island is seeking $5.9 billion from the companies.
  • Also See: Teva, Texas Enter $225M Opioid Settlement Agreement.
  • Teva subsidiaries Actavis Pharma and Cephalon Inc are also defendants in Rhode Island Superior Court in Providence.
  • The companies have denied the allegations, saying they sold legal and approved drugs for pain treatment.
  • In court filings by Teva, it calls Rhode Island's lawsuit an improper attempt to blame a wide-ranging public health crisis on "a small subset of opioid manufacturers" that make "niche" medicines like Actiq and Fentora. 
  • Teva also sells generic opioids such as oxycodone.
  • Price Action: TEVA shares are down 2.61% at $7.29 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TEVA)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Viatris To Pay $264M As EpiPen Antitrust Litigation Settlement: Reuters
Global Cannabis Extract Market To Surpass $38B By 2030, Key Players Include Tilray, Canopy Growth, Aurora
Israeli Study Reveals Promising Medical Cannabis Results, Especially For PTSD Treatment
Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
Why Are Teva Pharmaceutical Shares Trading Higher Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Legal General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com