Teva, Texas Enter $225M Opioid Settlement Agreement
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 2:16pm   Comments
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) has reached a settlement worth $225 million to resolve claims the Company fueled an opioid epidemic in Texas.

  • Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Teva agreed to pay $150 million over 15 years and provide $75 million worth of generic Narcan, a medication used to counter the effects of opioid overdoses.
  • Teva did not admit wrongdoing as part of Monday's settlement.
  • The Company will continue to defend itself in court in states where we have not reached a settlement agreement.
  • California judge in November concluded Teva and three other drugmakers could not be held responsible for causing the epidemic in several large counties in that state.
  • Price Action: TEVA shares are up 0.65% at $8.57 during the market session on the last check Monday.

