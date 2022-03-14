Moderna Moves Forward With Second HIV Vaccine Trial
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has dosed the first participant in a clinical trial of an experimental human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) trimer mRNA vaccine (mRNA-1574).
- The open-label, multicenter, randomized Phase 1 trial (HVTN 302) is designed to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of experimental HIV trimer mRNA vaccines.
- The primary hypothesis is that the soluble and membrane-bound HIV envelope trimer mRNA vaccines will be safe and well-tolerated by HIV-uninfected individuals and elicit autologous neutralizing antibodies.
- The trial is expected to enroll approximately 100 HIV-negative adults aged 18 to 55 years.
- The trial is sponsored and funded by the Division of AIDS (DAIDS) of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) within the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
- Moderna is advancing two HIV preventative vaccine strategies based on germline targeting and immune-focusing approaches.
- In addition to this HIV trimer mRNA vaccine trial of mRNA-1574, Moderna is partnering to test HIV vaccine antigens mRNA-1644 and mRNA-1644v2-Core, being evaluated in a Phase I trial sponsored by IAVI and supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
