Moderna Moves Forward With Second HIV Vaccine Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 12:46pm   Comments
Moderna Moves Forward With Second HIV Vaccine Trial
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has dosed the first participant in a clinical trial of an experimental human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) trimer mRNA vaccine (mRNA-1574).
  • The open-label, multicenter, randomized Phase 1 trial (HVTN 302) is designed to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of experimental HIV trimer mRNA vaccines. 
  • The primary hypothesis is that the soluble and membrane-bound HIV envelope trimer mRNA vaccines will be safe and well-tolerated by HIV-uninfected individuals and elicit autologous neutralizing antibodies. 
  • The trial is expected to enroll approximately 100 HIV-negative adults aged 18 to 55 years.
  • Related: IAVI, Moderna Kickstart HIV Vaccine Antigens Trial Delivered Through mRNA Technology.
  • The trial is sponsored and funded by the Division of AIDS (DAIDS) of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) within the National Institutes of Health (NIH). 
  • Moderna is advancing two HIV preventative vaccine strategies based on germline targeting and immune-focusing approaches. 
  • In addition to this HIV trimer mRNA vaccine trial of mRNA-1574, Moderna is partnering to test HIV vaccine antigens mRNA-1644 and mRNA-1644v2-Core, being evaluated in a Phase I trial sponsored by IAVI and supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are up 13% at $156.46 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

