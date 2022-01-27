IAVI, Moderna Kickstart HIV Vaccine Antigens Trial Delivered Through mRNA Technology

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
IAVI, the nonprofit scientific research organization, and Moderna Inc MRNA have administered the first doses of experimental HIV vaccine antigens in a clinical trial.
FREE TRADING MASTERCLASS: How to Trade Options Like a Pro with Nic Chahine! Click Here to Reserve Your Spot! (Less than 25 seats remaining)
- The Phase 1 trial, IAVI G002, is designed to test the hypothesis that sequential administration of priming and boosting HIV immunogens delivered by messenger RNA (mRNA) can induce specific B-cell responses and guide toward broadly neutralizing antibody (bnAbs) development.
- The induction of bnAbs is widely considered a goal of HIV vaccination, which is the first step in that process.
- The sites will enroll 56 healthy, HIV-negative adult volunteers. Forty-eight participants will receive one or two doses of eOD-GT8 60mer mRNA Vaccine (mRNA-1644), with 32 receiving the boost Core-g28v2 60mer mRNA Vaccine (mRNA-1644v2-Core).
- An additional eight volunteers will receive the boost immunogen alone. Participants will be monitored for safety for six months after the last vaccination.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are down 2.65% at $150.86 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.