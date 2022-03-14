BridgeBio Pharma Posts Updated Data From Muscular Dystrophy Trial, Plots Path To Market

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) has announced data from the Phase 2 study of BBP-418 in patients with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2i (LGMD2i), a group of conditions that cause weakness and wasting of the muscles in the arms and legs.

The Company plans to engage with regulatory health bodies in 2022 to discuss potential paths to approval and intends to initiate a Phase 3 trial in 2H of 2022.

At the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) 2022, BridgeBio is also presenting Phase 1 trial data of BBP-418 in healthy volunteers to support its LGMD2i program.

The Phase 1 study demonstrated overall tolerability across a wide range of dosing. No dose-limiting toxicity was observed.

Related: Sentynl Buys BridgeBio Pharma's Fosdenopterin Rights In Genetic Disorder.

Sentynl Buys BridgeBio Pharma's Fosdenopterin Rights In Genetic Disorder. Participants showed an average 0.21 or 43% increase in the glycosylated alpha-dystroglycan (αDG) ratio to total αDG from baseline.

An average of 70% reduction in creatine kinase (CK), a key marker of muscle breakdown, was observed after 90 days of treatment and an average of 77% reduction after 180 days.

All cohorts demonstrated a 3% increase in 10MWT velocity at day 90 and a 4% increase at day 180 for cohorts 1 and 2.

Price Action: BBIO shares are up 0.83% at $8.65 during the market session on the last check Monday.