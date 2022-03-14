 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BridgeBio Pharma Posts Updated Data From Muscular Dystrophy Trial, Plots Path To Market
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 11:27am   Comments
Share:
BridgeBio Pharma Posts Updated Data From Muscular Dystrophy Trial, Plots Path To Market

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) has announced data from the Phase 2 study of BBP-418 in patients with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2i (LGMD2i), a group of conditions that cause weakness and wasting of the muscles in the arms and legs.

  • The Company plans to engage with regulatory health bodies in 2022 to discuss potential paths to approval and intends to initiate a Phase 3 trial in 2H of 2022.
  • At the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) 2022, BridgeBio is also presenting Phase 1 trial data of BBP-418 in healthy volunteers to support its LGMD2i program. 
  • The Phase 1 study demonstrated overall tolerability across a wide range of dosing. No dose-limiting toxicity was observed.  
  • Related: Sentynl Buys BridgeBio Pharma's Fosdenopterin Rights In Genetic Disorder.
  • Participants showed an average 0.21 or 43% increase in the glycosylated alpha-dystroglycan (αDG) ratio to total αDG from baseline.
  • An average of 70% reduction in creatine kinase (CK), a key marker of muscle breakdown, was observed after 90 days of treatment and an average of 77% reduction after 180 days.
  • All cohorts demonstrated a 3% increase in 10MWT velocity at day 90 and a 4% increase at day 180 for cohorts 1 and 2. 
  • Price Action: BBIO shares are up 0.83% at $8.65 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBIO)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 13-19): Bristol-Myers Squibb's Melanoma Drug Decision, Multiple Conference Presentations And Earnings Dominate Proceedings
Sentynl Buys BridgeBio Pharma's Fosdenopterin Rights In Genetic Disorder
Helsinn, BridgeBio Pharma Amend Infigratinib Pact For Oncology Indications
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com