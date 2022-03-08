 Skip to main content

Sentynl Buys BridgeBio Pharma's Fosdenopterin Rights In Genetic Disorder
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 8:37am   Comments
Sentynl Buys BridgeBio Pharma's Fosdenopterin Rights In Genetic Disorder

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIOhas agreed to sell Nulibry (fosdenopterin) for injection to Sentynl Therapeutics Inc, owned by Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. 

  • Sentynl will provide cash payments upon the achievement of certain regulatory milestones. BridgeBio will be eligible to receive commercial milestone payments and tiered sales-based royalties.
  • Specific terms were not disclosed.
  • FDA-approved Nulibry is used to reduce the risk of mortality in patients with molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) Type-A, a genetic disorder. 
  • Under the Agreement, Sentynl will acquire global rights to Nulibry and be responsible for the ongoing development and commercialization of Nulibry in the U.S. and developing, manufacturing, and commercializing fosdenopterin globally. 
  • BridgeBio will share development responsibilities for fosdenopterin through approval of marketing applications already under assessment with the European Medicines Agency and the Israeli Ministry of Health. 
  • Also See: Helsinn, BridgeBio Pharma Amend Infigratinib Pact For Oncology Indications.
  • MoCD Type A is caused by mutations in the molybdenum cofactor synthesis 1 gene, leading to a lack of molybdenum-dependent enzyme activity.
  • The lack of activity leads to decreased sulfite oxidase activity with the buildup of sulfite and secondary metabolites in the brain.
  • Nulibry is a substrate replacement therapy that provides an exogenous source of cPMP, which is converted to molybdopterin. 
  • Molybdopterin is then converted to a molybdenum cofactor, which is needed to activate molybdenum-dependent enzymes that reduce levels of neurotoxic sulfites. 
  • Price Action: BBIO shares are down 1.73% at $7.38 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech M&A News Health Care Small Cap General

