Moderna Starts Dosing In Mid-Stage Omicron-Specific Bivalent Booster Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 11:55am   Comments
Moderna Starts Dosing In Mid-Stage Omicron-Specific Bivalent Booster Candidate

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has dosed the first participant in the Phase 2 study of its omicron-specific bivalent booster candidate (mRNA-1273.214).

The vaccine candidate combines Moderna's omicron-specific booster candidate (mRNA-1273.529) and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273).

The extension of an earlier study will evaluate mRNA-1273.214 as a single booster dose in adults who previously received the two-dose primary series of mRNA-1273 and a 50 µg booster dose of mRNA-1273 with the booster dose being at least three months ago. 

Also See: Moderna Plans Vaccines Against 15 Pathogens With Future Pandemic Potential.

Moderna expects to enroll approximately 375 participants.

The Company is also evaluating its omicron-specific booster candidate (mRNA-1273.529) in a Phase 2 study in the U.S. 

Separately, Moderna is evaluating mRNA-1273.529 in a Phase 3 study in the U.K., collaborating with the National Institute for Health Research. Dosing with mRNA-1273.214 will begin soon.

Price Action: MRNA shares are down 3.53% at $137.46 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Photo by mufidpwt via Pixaby

Posted-In: COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

