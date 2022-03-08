 Skip to main content

Moderna Plans Vaccines Against 15 Pathogens With Future Pandemic Potential
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 8:51am   Comments
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) plans to develop and begin testing vaccines targeting 15 pathogens identified as the biggest public health risk by WHO and CEPI by 2025.
  • The Company also said it would permanently wave its COVID-19 vaccine patents for shots intended for certain low- and middle-income countries.
  • At its global public health strategy, Moderna also said it would make its messenger RNA (mRNA) technology available to researchers working on new vaccines for emerging and neglected diseases through a program called mRNA Access.
  • Related: Moderna To Set Up mRNA Vaccine Manufacturing Facility In Kenya.
  • Moderna is already collaborating with partners on vaccines against some of the 15 pathogens, including Chikungunya, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, Dengue, Ebola, Malaria, Marburg, Lassa fever, MERS, and COVID-19.
  • Moderna said it would make that pledge permanent for the 92 low- and middle-income countries that qualify for assistance under the COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) led by the GAVI vaccine alliance.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are down 1.91% at $124.05 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo by mufidpwt via Pixaby

