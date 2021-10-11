 Skip to main content

Repare Therapeutics Reveals Early Efficacy Data From Lead Program In Solid Tumor Setting
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 6:21am   Comments
  • Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX) announced the presentation of preliminary Phase 1 monotherapy data from its Phase 1/2 TRESR trial of RP-3500 for solid tumors with specific synthetic-lethal genomic alterations.
  • Data were presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.
  • In the study, the data cutoff on August 15 included 101 patients. 
  • While RP-3500 looked safe and well-tolerated, the most common treatment-emergent adverse events were mild to moderate anemia.
  • 14.5% of the patients who received the recommended weekly schedule of 3 days on/4 days off experienced Grade 3 anemia.
  • Antitumor activity was observed in patients with tumors harboring SNIPRX predicted genomic alternations at doses over 100mg across multiple tumor types and included patients after PARP inhibitor failure.
  • Meaningful clinical benefit was observed in 49% of 69 patients with available scans, including 12 patients with tumor responses, 14 with ongoing stable disease for at least 16 weeks, and 8 with stable disease after two radiological evaluations, but had demonstrated a decrease in tumor markers and tumor shrinkage of less than 30%.
  • Promising deep molecular responses in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) were observed.
  • Last week, Repare clarified an inadvertently released abstract on the trial that included data from a very early cutoff date.
  • Price Action: RPTX shares closed 6.58% lower at $20.46 on Friday.

Posted-In: Briefs Phase 1 Trial Solid TumorBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

