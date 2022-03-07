Tonix Pharma Collaborates With Massachusetts General Hospital For TNX-1900 In Binge Eating Disorder
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) has announced an agreement with Massachusetts General Hospital to evaluate TNX-1900 (intranasal potentiated oxytocin) in a Phase 2 trial as a potential treatment for binge eating disorder.
- The Phase 2 clinical trial is expected to start in 2H of 2022.
- TNX-1900 is also in development for the treatment of chronic migraine. It is expected to enter a Phase 2 potential pivotal clinical trial to prevent migraine headache in chronic migraineurs in 2H of 2022.
- The planned investigator-initiated Phase 2 trial will be a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of 60 patients with binge eating disorder and obesity.
- The 8-week study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of TNX-1900 as a treatment for binge eating disorder and determine whether TNX-1900 reduces bingeing frequency and body weight in adults.
- TNX-1900 is based on a proprietary potentiated formulation of oxytocin and is currently being developed as a candidate for chronic migraine prophylaxis, insulin resistance treatment, and related conditions.
