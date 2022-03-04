Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts ADC Therapeutics Price Target On 'Repositioned Zynlonta Pipeline Strategy'
- Following Q4 FY21 results, Cantor Fitzgerald has lowered the price target on ADC Therapeutics SA (NASDAQ: ADCT) to $26 from $45 and keeps an Overweight rating.
- Analyst Brian Cheng notes that the repositioning of Zynlonta's pipeline strategy in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) came as a surprise, given the multiple Zynlonta combination trials that ADC had ongoing and planned for the near-term.
- The analyst awaits more color on the Rituxan combination's differentiation vs. Monjuvi and Polivy near-term.
- In the Q4 earnings release, ADC announced discontinuing the Phase 2 LOTIS-3 trial of Zynlonta combined with ibrutinib in third-line DLBCL and Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).
- The Company also announced that the comparator agent in Phase 2 LOTIS-6 study, idelalisib, was recently withdrawn from the follicular lymphoma market.
- As such, ADC has voluntarily paused the study and will consult with its clinical advisors and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the optimal path forward.
- Price Action: ADCT shares are down 0.95% at $14.63 during the market session on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for ADCT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Nov 2021
|Wolfe Research
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
