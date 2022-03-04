Could A Simple Device Help Revolutionize Medical Diagnostics? This Company Thinks So

Image provided by Know Labs

Know Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS: KNWN), a med-tech company based in Seattle, is advancing toward what it believes will be the first Federal Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared non-invasive glucose monitoring device.

Using radio waves, the Bio-FRID™ can reportedly identify different molecules in the body such as glucose, oxygen, alcohol and metabolized drugs. The company says this has significant implications for the 2 billion people who have diabetes and pre-diabetes, and it's creating a host of solutions to address the problem.

Know Lab’s KnowU, for example, allows patients to measure their glucose concentration levels by simply placing the device in the palm of their hands, and its UBand provides patients with a sleek watch-like device to continuously monitor their glucose levels intraday.

Bites By Numbers:

Technology validation through internal tests demonstrated that the Know Labs technology has a Mean Absolute Relative Distance (MARD) less than 6% compared to the typical 8% or higher MARD of FDA-approved devices. The lower the number, the more accurate the reading.

An intellectual property (IP) portfolio protects the technology (more than 60 patents issued and pending)

Kicking off a 200-participant clinical trial, which received independent IRB approval on February 1, 2022

A strong balance sheet and available funds to cover development through 2023 so no dilution is expected in the near future

Competitors like DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM ) and Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT ) may offer a glimpse into possibilities in the future

“Know Labs is committed to making a difference in the lives of millions of people around the world by developing convenient and affordable noninvasive medical diagnostic solutions,” the company website says.

The medtech company recently began the process of potentially uplisting on major exchanges like the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.