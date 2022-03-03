 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Pushes TG Therapeutics' Ublituximab / Ukoniq Combo Therapy Applications In Blood Cancer Settings
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 11:27am   Comments
Share:
FDA Pushes TG Therapeutics' Ublituximab / Ukoniq Combo Therapy Applications In Blood Cancer Settings
  • The FDA has extended the review period of TG Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: TGTX) biologics license application and supplemental New Drug Application for ublituximab in combination with Ukoniq (umbralisib) for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).
  • The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date is postponed to June 25.
  • The FDA notified the Company that the updated overall survival analyses submitted in February 2022 constituted a significant amendment to the applications.
  • The FDA's concern giving rise to the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) meeting appears to stem from an early analysis of overall survival from the UNITY-CLL trial.
  • Related: TG Therapeutics Falls 30% As CEO Discloses Partial Clinical Hold On Blood Cancer Trials.
  • Overall survival was designated as a secondary efficacy outcome in the UNITY-CLL protocol but was not part of the primary analysis.
  • Additionally, the study was not powered for overall survival. 
  • The FDA requested an early analysis of overall survival from the UNITY-CLL trial. 
  • The FDA is targeting holding the ODAC in March or April 2022.
  • Price Action: TGTX shares are down 5.71% at $9.74 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TGTX)

Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For March PDUFA Dates
TG Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2022
52 Biggest Movers From Friday
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com