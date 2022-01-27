TG Therapeutics Falls 30% As CEO Discloses Partial Clinical Hold On Blood Cancer Trials

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
TG Therapeutics Inc's TGTX CEO Michael Weiss said that the FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on some combination candidate studies for leukemia and lymphoma.
FREE TRADING MASTERCLASS: How to Trade Options Like a Pro with Nic Chahine! Click Here to Reserve Your Spot! (Less than 25 seats remaining)
- Speaking at the B. Riley Securities' 2022 Virtual Oncology Investor Conference, Weiss disclosed that FDA placed partial holds on studies of the U2 combination UKONIQ (umbralisib) and ublituximab for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
- Weiss noted that the updated overall survival (OS) preliminary results from the UNITY-CLL study showed improvement. The OS hazard ratio was 1.23, and, including COVID-19 related deaths, the ratio reached 1.04.
- An OS hazard ratio above 1.00 implies the potential risk that the investigational therapy is causing harm.
- Weiss said that no new patients can be enrolled in some CLL and NHL trials, but those seeing a benefit can continue with consent.
- He added that the hold is not based on new information but prior concerns that will be addressed at an Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee meeting in March or April.
- Price Action: TGTX shares are down 32.9% at $9.33 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.