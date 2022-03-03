WHO Conditionally Recommends Merck's COVID-19 Antiviral Pill For High-Risk Patients
- A World Health Organization (WHO) panel has backed the use of Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) COVID-19 antiviral pill for high-risk patients.
- The expert panel conditionally recommended molnupiravir for patients with non-severe disease at high risk of hospitalization, such as the immunocompromised, the unvaccinated, older people, and those with chronic conditions.
- The recommendation was based on new data from six clinical trials involving 4,796 patients.
- Related: See Why Did FDA Update Merck's COVID-19 Pill Emergency Use Authorization.
- Since molnupiravir's U.S. authorization in December, demand for the pill among COVID-19 patients has taken a hit from comparatively low efficacy.
- The panel also updated its guidance for the use of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) casirivimab-imdevimab COVID-19 antibody cocktail.
- It now recommends the drug only for people who are not infected with omicron as new data has shown it is not effective against the variant.
- Price Action: MRK shares closed 0.70% higher at $77.21 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo by Thomas Breher from Pixabay
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care General