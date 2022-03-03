 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

WHO Conditionally Recommends Merck's COVID-19 Antiviral Pill For High-Risk Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 9:58am   Comments
Share:
WHO Conditionally Recommends Merck's COVID-19 Antiviral Pill For High-Risk Patients
  • A World Health Organization (WHO) panel has backed the use of Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) COVID-19 antiviral pill for high-risk patients.
  • The expert panel conditionally recommended molnupiravir for patients with non-severe disease at high risk of hospitalization, such as the immunocompromised, the unvaccinated, older people, and those with chronic conditions.
  • The recommendation was based on new data from six clinical trials involving 4,796 patients.
  • Related: See Why Did FDA Update Merck's COVID-19 Pill Emergency Use Authorization.
  • Since molnupiravir's U.S. authorization in December, demand for the pill among COVID-19 patients has taken a hit from comparatively low efficacy.
  • The panel also updated its guidance for the use of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) casirivimab-imdevimab COVID-19 antibody cocktail. 
  • It now recommends the drug only for people who are not infected with omicron as new data has shown it is not effective against the variant.
  • Price Action: MRK shares closed 0.70% higher at $77.21 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by Thomas Breher from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (REGN + MRK)

Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For March PDUFA Dates
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Legend Biotech, CTI Biopharma Receive FDA Approvals, AbbVie Announces Delay In Skyrizi Review, Editas Gains On CRISPR Patent Resolution
Intellia Shares Updated Data On Gene Editing Durability In Rare Disease
Looking Into Merck & Company Inc (new's Recent Short Interest)
Does the FDA Rollback Of Regeneron And Eli Lilly COVID Treatment EUAs Signal A Need To Look Beyond Monoclonal Antibodies? NanoViricides, Inc. Looks To Meet This Need With A New Approach
Celyad Stops Early-Stage Colorectal Cancer Trial Amid Reported Fatalities
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com