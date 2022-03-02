 Skip to main content

See Why Did Finch Therapeutics Halt Enrolment In Late-Stage C. Difficile Infection Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 9:01am   Comments
  • The FDA has issued a clinical hold letter to Finch Therapeutics Group Inc's (NASDAQ: FNCH) PRISM4 Phase 3 trial of CP101 in recurrent C. difficile infection (CDI).
  • The Company has paused enrollment in the trial as the FDA has asked for additional information about Finch's SARS-CoV-2 donor screening protocols.
  • The FDA placed Finch's investigational new drug application (IND) for CP101 and the IND of its then-contract manufacturer, OpenBiome, on partial clinical hold in 2020, requiring the implementation of SARS-CoV-2 testing protocols for any microbiota material donated on or after December 1, 2019. 
  • Related: Finch Therapeutics' C. Difficile Infection Candidate Meets Primary Goal In Mid-Stage Study.
  • Nevertheless, Finch continued dosing patients in its then-ongoing PRISM-EXT Phase 2 trial of CP101 in recurrent CDI. All CP101 lots used for PRISM-EXT were manufactured from material donated before December 1, 2019.
  • Following communications with FDA in January, the FDA sent a letter stating that it needs additional information about Finch's SARS-CoV-2 screening protocols and that a clinical hold remains in effect.
  • Finch has informed the FDA that participants were dosed in PRISM4 while the clinical hold was in effect, and it is conducting a review of the matter.
  • The letter did not reference any adverse clinical outcome experienced in Finch's clinical trials. 
  • Price Action: FNCH shares closed 22.9% lower at $6.48 during after-hours trading on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

