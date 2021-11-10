 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Finch Therapeutics' C. Difficile Infection Candidate Meets Primary Goal In Mid-Stage Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Share:
Finch Therapeutics' C. Difficile Infection Candidate Meets Primary Goal In Mid-Stage Study
  • Finch Therapeutics Group Inc (NASDAQ: FNCHannounced positive topline results from PRISM-EXT, an open-label extension of the PRISM3 Phase 2 trial evaluating CP101 to prevent recurrent C. difficile infection (CDI).
  • PRISM-EXT was a 24-week trial in 132 participants who either rolled over from PRISM3 after experiencing a CDI recurrence (n=50) or directly enrolled after experiencing a CDI recurrence without previously participating in PRISM3 (n=82). 
  • The primary efficacy endpoint was sustained clinical cure through eight weeks post-treatment. 
  • Overall, 80.3% of participants who received a single administration of CP101 following standard-of-care (SOC) antibiotics achieved sustained clinical cure through week 8. 
  • At week 24, 78.8% of participants had sustained clinical cure. 
  • No treatment-related serious adverse events were reported in the PRISM-EXT trial, and CP101 exhibited an overall safety profile.
  • Finch also announced the start of enrollment in the PRISM4 Phase 3 trial.
  • Related Link: Takeda To Lead Finch-Partnered Microbiome IBD Drug.
  • Price Action: FNCH shares closed 11.64% higher at $16.50 during after-hours trading on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FNCH)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com