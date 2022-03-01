 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Read Why Did Jefferies Downgrade Gemini Therapeutics To Hold
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 12:48pm   Comments
Share:
Read Why Did Jefferies Downgrade Gemini Therapeutics To Hold
  • Jefferies has cut Gemini Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GMTX) to Hold as the Company explores alternatives.
  • The analyst Chris Howerton has also reduced the price target to $1.50, down from $23 after the Company announced a CEO transition and reprioritization.
  • He has reduced the odds of success of GEM103 to 0% in his model to arrive at his new price target, Howerton noted.
  • Yesterday, Gemini announced its plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 80% and is exploring strategic alternatives after halting GEM103 Phase 2a trials in GA and wet AMD trials in January
  • This is the second reprioritization for Gemini in less than six months. In October, the Company shook things up to focus on late-stage plans for its eye disease drug. But that was short-lived, and the biotech has also begun evaluating strategic alternatives. 
  • The latest layoffs will affect 24 employees. President and CEO Jason Meyenburg also departed, as Executive Chair Georges Gemayel assumes the vacant roles on an interim basis. 
  • Gemini disclosed in an SEC filing that restructuring charges would land in the $1.6 million to $1.9 million range.
  • Price Action: GMTX shares are down 11.8% at $1.20 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for GMTX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold
Jan 2022SVB LeerinkMaintainsOutperform
Dec 2021SVB LeerinkMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GMTX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GMTX)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 1, 2022
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Downgrades Health Care Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WMBStifelMaintains34.0
TPTXStifelMaintains45.0
TREXStifelMaintains120.0
RKLBStifelMaintains23.0
NTRStifelMaintains100.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com