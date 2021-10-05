Gemini Axes Chief Scientific Officer, 20% Of Staff To Focus On Geographic Atrophy Candidate
- Gemini Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GMTX) announced a corporate restructuring, including several executive officer transitions, prioritizing assets, and focusing on GEM103's pivotal trial in geographic atrophy (GA).
- The Company will cease research and non-clinical programs, including activities associated with gene therapy programs and translational research on Complement Factor H (CFH) and Complement Factor I (CFI).
- In June, Gemini shared initial phase 2a data on GEM103 in patients with geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.
- The study linked GEM103 to increased levels of CFH and changes in biomarkers of complement activation, leading Gemini to start talking about its plans for a late-stage clinical trial.
- With the early data in hand, Gemini has decided the $167.5 million in cash that it had at the end of June on "GEM103's resource-intensive pivotal trial in geographic atrophy."
- "We are shifting Gemini's focus from a research and development organization to become a development-stage company exclusively," Gemini CEO Jason Meyenburg.
- The Company plans to initiate a controlled study of GEM103 in GA in early-2022.
- Gemini expects its year-end headcount to come in 20% below its previously planned level.
- The changes include eliminating the posts of chief scientific officer and chief people officer, which are currently held by Walter Strapps and Precillia Redmond, respectively.
- Price Action: GMTX stock traded 1.84% higher at $3.87 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General