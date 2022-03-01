Cardiol Therapeutics To Include Vaccinated Participants In Cannabidiol COVID-19 Trial

The FDA and regulatory agencies in Brazil & Mexico have cleared Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) to modify the inclusion criteria for the LANCER trial to allow the enrollment of vaccinated patients.

The Phase 2/3 LANCER trial is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce mortality and major cardiovascular events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Company expects the LANCER trial to achieve over 50% patient recruitment by the end of 1H of 2022 and to complete patient enrollment during 2H of 2022.

Also See: Cardiol To Test Oral Cannabidiol Formulation In Acute Myocarditis Patients.

Cardiol To Test Oral Cannabidiol Formulation In Acute Myocarditis Patients. The Company also announced plans to expand the clinical trial infrastructure to include up to an additional 20 clinical research centers.

"Given the compelling evidence demonstrating cannabidiol's anti-inflammatory and cardiopulmonary protective properties, we believe CardiolRx has the potential to reduce the number of cardiopulmonary complications associated with COVID-19 infection," said Andrew Hamer, Chief Medical Officer of Cardiol Therapeutics.

Price Action: CRDL shares are trading 0.01% lower at $1.68 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.