Cardiol Therapeutics To Include Vaccinated Participants In Cannabidiol COVID-19 Trial
The FDA and regulatory agencies in Brazil & Mexico have cleared Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) to modify the inclusion criteria for the LANCER trial to allow the enrollment of vaccinated patients.
- The Phase 2/3 LANCER trial is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce mortality and major cardiovascular events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
- The Company expects the LANCER trial to achieve over 50% patient recruitment by the end of 1H of 2022 and to complete patient enrollment during 2H of 2022.
- Also See: Cardiol To Test Oral Cannabidiol Formulation In Acute Myocarditis Patients.
- The Company also announced plans to expand the clinical trial infrastructure to include up to an additional 20 clinical research centers.
- "Given the compelling evidence demonstrating cannabidiol's anti-inflammatory and cardiopulmonary protective properties, we believe CardiolRx has the potential to reduce the number of cardiopulmonary complications associated with COVID-19 infection," said Andrew Hamer, Chief Medical Officer of Cardiol Therapeutics.
- Price Action: CRDL shares are trading 0.01% lower at $1.68 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
