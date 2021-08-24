 Skip to main content

Cardiol To Test Oral Cannabidiol Formulation In Acute Myocarditis Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 8:24am   Comments
  • The FDA has signed off Cardiol Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: CRDL) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for CardiolRx.
  • Cardiol will commence a Phase 2, multi-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial to assess the safety and tolerability of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis patients.
  • Myocarditis is an acute inflammatory condition of the myocardium, characterized by inflammation of the heart muscle.
  • The study will enroll 100 patients.
  • The primary endpoints of the trial, which will be evaluated after 12 weeks of double-blind therapy, consist of left ventricular function (ejection fraction and longitudinal strain) and myocardial edema (extra-cellular volume).
  • CardiolRx is a pharmaceutically produced oral cannabidiol formulation investigated in Phase 2/3 outcomes study (the LANCER trial) to evaluate CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce mortality and major cardiovascular events.
  • Price Action: CRDL shares are up 9.90% at $3.33 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

