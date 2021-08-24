Cardiol To Test Oral Cannabidiol Formulation In Acute Myocarditis Patients
- The FDA has signed off Cardiol Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: CRDL) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for CardiolRx.
- Cardiol will commence a Phase 2, multi-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial to assess the safety and tolerability of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis patients.
- Myocarditis is an acute inflammatory condition of the myocardium, characterized by inflammation of the heart muscle.
- The study will enroll 100 patients.
- The primary endpoints of the trial, which will be evaluated after 12 weeks of double-blind therapy, consist of left ventricular function (ejection fraction and longitudinal strain) and myocardial edema (extra-cellular volume).
- CardiolRx is a pharmaceutically produced oral cannabidiol formulation investigated in Phase 2/3 outcomes study (the LANCER trial) to evaluate CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce mortality and major cardiovascular events.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
- Price Action: CRDL shares are up 9.90% at $3.33 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas