FDA Slams Brakes On Legend Biotech's CAR-T Therapy Trial In Lymphoma Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 9:39am   Comments
FDA Slams Brakes On Legend Biotech's CAR-T Therapy Trial In Lymphoma Patients

The FDA has instituted a clinical hold on Legend Biotech Corporation's (NASDAQ: LEGN) Phase 1 trial for LB1901. 

  • LB1901 is the company's investigational autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy targeting malignant CD4+ T-cells for relapsed or refractory T-cell lymphoma (TCL). 
  • The FDA indicated they would provide an official clinical hold letter to Legend Biotech by March 11.
  • To date, one patient has been dosed in the clinical trial. 
  • Before receiving the FDA's clinical hold communication, Legend Biotech had, under the protocol, paused the clinical trial due to low CD4+ T-cell counts in the patient's peripheral blood and notified the FDA. 
  • The patient has not experienced drug-related serious adverse events (SAEs) and is being monitored.
  • Price Action: LEGN shares are up 0.18% at $39.79 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

