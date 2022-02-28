 Skip to main content

See Why Did InflaRx Pause Late-Stage Vilobelimab Trial In Chronic Skin Condition
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 12:10pm   Comments
  • InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) has received an advice letter from the FDA about the vilobelimab Phase 3 program for hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), a condition that causes small, painful lumps to form under the skin. 
  • The feedback recommends using the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Response Score (HiSCR) as the primary endpoint in the Phase 3 trial, which contrasts the advice provided in a Type A meeting held in Q3 2021. 
  • The agency provided advice on the modified HiSCR, a new primary endpoint suggested by the Company, that would measure the reduction of all three types of inflammatory lesions in HS – inflammatory nodules, abscesses, and draining tunnels. 
  • The HiSCR does not capture a reduction in draining tunnels. The FDA did not recommend the traditional HiSCR as the primary endpoint measure within the Type A written response. 
  • Related: InflaRx's Vilobelimab Shows Encouraging Action Against Rare Autoimmune Disorder.
  • Following the advice, InflaRx initiated a Phase III trial designed to study patients with moderate to severe HS disease suffering from actively draining tunnels.
  • Given the unexpected details of the feedback from the FDA, InflaRx will pause activities related to the Phase 3 trial. The Company will seek to clarify the advice received and determine the next steps.
  • Price Action: IFRX shares are down 14.30% at $2.58 during the market session on the last check Monday.

