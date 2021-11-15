 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

InflaRx's Vilobelimab Shows Encouraging Action Against Rare Autoimmune Disorder
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 3:39pm   Comments
Share:
InflaRx's Vilobelimab Shows Encouraging Action Against Rare Autoimmune Disorder
  • InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) has announced data from the European Phase II IXCHANGE study of vilobelimab in patients with ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV). 
  • The trial demonstrated a comparable clinical response of vilobelimab to the standard of care, significantly reducing the need for glucocorticoid (GC) treatment.
  • Clinical response at week 16 in evaluable patients was observed in 16 out of 18 patients in the treatment group receiving vilobelimab alone; in 22 out of 23 patients receiving a standard dose of GC (SDGC); and 10 out of 13 patients in the vilobelimab + a reduced dose of GC (RDGC) group.
  • The glucocorticoid toxicity index (GTI) composite score at week 16 was substantially lowered in the vilobelimab alone group (mean value of 0.8) when compared to the SDGC group (44.9) and the vilobelimab + RDGC group (26.1).
  • Assessment of the vasculitis damage index at week 16 suggested comparable values between groups with the vilobelimab only group showing the lowest value: vilobelimab only group (1.0), SDGC group (1.5), and vilobelimab + RDGC group (1.9).
  • eGFR, a secondary endpoint of the study, demonstrated no observed medically meaningful changes in all three arms.
  • Price Action: IFRX shares are down 12.19% at $4.90 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IFRX)

70 Biggest Movers From Friday
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges 160 Points; Wolfspeed Shares Gain After Q1 Results
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Rises Over 1%; Rafael Holdings Shares Slide
48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 28, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: autoimmune diseasesBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com