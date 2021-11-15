InflaRx's Vilobelimab Shows Encouraging Action Against Rare Autoimmune Disorder
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) has announced data from the European Phase II IXCHANGE study of vilobelimab in patients with ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV).
- The trial demonstrated a comparable clinical response of vilobelimab to the standard of care, significantly reducing the need for glucocorticoid (GC) treatment.
- Clinical response at week 16 in evaluable patients was observed in 16 out of 18 patients in the treatment group receiving vilobelimab alone; in 22 out of 23 patients receiving a standard dose of GC (SDGC); and 10 out of 13 patients in the vilobelimab + a reduced dose of GC (RDGC) group.
- The glucocorticoid toxicity index (GTI) composite score at week 16 was substantially lowered in the vilobelimab alone group (mean value of 0.8) when compared to the SDGC group (44.9) and the vilobelimab + RDGC group (26.1).
- Assessment of the vasculitis damage index at week 16 suggested comparable values between groups with the vilobelimab only group showing the lowest value: vilobelimab only group (1.0), SDGC group (1.5), and vilobelimab + RDGC group (1.9).
- eGFR, a secondary endpoint of the study, demonstrated no observed medically meaningful changes in all three arms.
- Price Action: IFRX shares are down 12.19% at $4.90 during the market session on the last check Monday.
