Moderna Beats On Q4 Earnings, Announces $3B Buyback; Expects ~$19B In FY22 COVID-19 Vax Sales
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) reports a Q4 EPS of $11.29, a turnaround from an EPS loss of $(0.69) a year ago, beating the consensus estimate of $9.90.
- The Company clocked Q4 revenues of $7.21 billion compared to just $571 million a year ago, beating the consensus of $6.79 billion.
- Product sales were $6.9 billion from sales of 297 million doses of the Company's COVID-19 vaccine, compared to $200 million in Q4 FY20 from 13 million doses.
- Operating income came in at $5.41 billion compared to a loss of $(275) million.
- Moderna held cash and equivalents of $17.6 billion in Q4.
- Related: Moderna, Thermo Fisher Join Forces To Manufacture COVID-19 Vaccine, Other Drugs.
- Share Buyback: The Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program for $3 billion.
- Outlook: Moderna has signed 2022 Advanced Purchase Agreements for product sales of approximately $19 billion and roughly $3 billion in options, including for any potential updated COVID-19 vaccine booster candidates.
- Moderna believes that the SARS-CoV-2 virus will evolve to an endemic phase in 2022 and hence expects sales to be larger in 2H of 2022 than in 1H.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are down 5.05% at $128.88 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
- Photo by mufidpwt via Pixaby
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General