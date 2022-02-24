 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Moderna Beats On Q4 Earnings, Announces $3B Buyback; Expects ~$19B In FY22 COVID-19 Vax Sales
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 7:53am   Comments
Share:
Moderna Beats On Q4 Earnings, Announces $3B Buyback; Expects ~$19B In FY22 COVID-19 Vax Sales
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) reports a Q4 EPS of $11.29, a turnaround from an EPS loss of $(0.69) a year ago, beating the consensus estimate of $9.90.
  • The Company clocked Q4 revenues of $7.21 billion compared to just $571 million a year ago, beating the consensus of $6.79 billion.
  • Product sales were $6.9 billion from sales of 297 million doses of the Company's COVID-19 vaccine, compared to $200 million in Q4 FY20 from 13 million doses. 
  • Operating income came in at $5.41 billion compared to a loss of $(275) million.
  • Moderna held cash and equivalents of $17.6 billion in Q4.
  • Related: Moderna, Thermo Fisher Join Forces To Manufacture COVID-19 Vaccine, Other Drugs.
  • Share Buyback: The Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program for $3 billion.
  • Outlook: Moderna has signed 2022 Advanced Purchase Agreements for product sales of approximately $19 billion and roughly $3 billion in options, including for any potential updated COVID-19 vaccine booster candidates. 
  • Moderna believes that the SARS-CoV-2 virus will evolve to an endemic phase in 2022 and hence expects sales to be larger in 2H of 2022 than in 1H.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are down 5.05% at $128.88 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by mufidpwt via Pixaby

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRNA)

Markets Close The Week On A Strong Note Despite Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MRNA
Longer Waiting Period Between mRNA COVID-19 Doses May Cut Heart Inflammation Risk, CDC Suggests
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Moderna Rallies After Q4 Earnings: What 2 Analysts Have To Say About COVID-19 Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com