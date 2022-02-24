 Skip to main content

BioMarin Clocks Flat Q4 Sales Despite Erosion oF US Kuvan Market
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 6:45am   Comments
  • BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) reported a 1% Y/Y decrease in Q4 revenue to $449.8 million, beating the consensus estimate of $442.39 million.
  • The decline was attributable to lower sales from Kuvan and Naglazyme, cushioned by higher revenues from Aldurazyme, Vimizim, and Palynziq.
  • Kuvan sales decreased 23% to $ 68.5 million, primarily due to generic competition.
  • Lower Naglazyme product revenues declined 31% to $83.1 million, primarily driven by the timing of orders from Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe.
  • Related: FDA Asks For More Data To Resolve BioMarin's Gene Therapy Clinical Hold.
  • Aldurazyme product revenues increased to $20.3 million due to the timing of product fulfillment to Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY).
  • Palynziq sales increased 29% to $63.8 million primarily due to a combination of more patients in the U.S. achieving maintenance dosing and new patients initiating therapy.
  • Vimizim product revenues reached $156.3 million, +10% primarily driven by the timing of orders in the Middle East and Latin America.
  • BioMarin posted an EPS loss of $(0.32), compared to earnings of $0.12, in line with the consensus estimate.
  • The Company reported a wider operating loss of $(65.9) million than $(44.84) in Q4 FY20.
  • Guidance: BioMarin expects FY22 sales of $2.05 billion - $2.15 billion, versus the consensus of $2.14 billion.
  • It forecasts an adjusted income of $350 million - $390 million.
  • Price Action: BMRN shares closed at $82.52 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care General

