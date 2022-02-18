FDA Asks For More Data To Resolve BioMarin's Gene Therapy Clinical Hold
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) said that the FDA had requested additional information regarding the clinical hold on PHEARLESS Phase 1/2 study of BMN 307 issued in September 2021.
- BMN 307 is an AAV5-human phenylalanine hydroxylase (hPAH) gene therapy studied in adults with phenylketonuria (PKU).
- The FDA has requested data from additional non-clinical studies to assess the theoretical oncogenic risk to human study participants, expected to take several quarters.
- Related: FDA Slaps Clinical Hold on BioMarin's Gene Therapy For Genetic Metabolism Disorder.
- The Company will communicate the next steps for the program when available.
- The Company has also completed enrollment in the ongoing Phase 3 Study 270-303 to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an AAV5 gene therapy, in combination with prophylactic corticosteroids in severe hemophilia A.
- Results from the 52-week analysis from this study are expected in 1H 2023.
- Price Action: BMRN shares are down 1.44% at $89.00 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs gene therapyBiotech News Health Care FDA General