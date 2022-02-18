Nearly 66% Of Patients Respond To Eli Lilly's Mirikizumab In Ulcerative Colitis Study
Patients with moderately-to-severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) who took Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) mirikizumab achieved statistically superior clinical remission rates at 12 weeks compared to placebo.
- The LUCENT-1 Phase 3 study of 1,162 patients included patients who had never tried a biologic treatment (biologic-naïve) and harder-to-treat patients who had previously taken a biologic that failed.
- One in four patients treated with mirikizumab (24.2%, n=210/868) achieved the primary endpoint of clinical remission at 12 weeks, compared to one in seven on placebo (13.3%, n= 39/294).
- Nearly two-thirds of patients taking mirikizumab (63.5%) achieved clinical response, compared to less than half of patients treated with placebo (42.2%).
- 45.5% of patients on mirikizumab achieved symptomatic remission at 12 weeks, compared to 27.9% on placebo.
- The Company will share LUCENT-2 data in 1H of 2022.
- Eli Lilly plans to submit a marketing application to the FDA in 1H of 2022.
- Price Action: LLY shares are down 0.52% at $239.72 during the market session on the last check Friday.
