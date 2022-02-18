 Skip to main content

Nearly 66% Of Patients Respond To Eli Lilly's Mirikizumab In Ulcerative Colitis Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 12:27pm   Comments
Nearly 66% Of Patients Respond To Eli Lilly's Mirikizumab In Ulcerative Colitis Study

Patients with moderately-to-severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) who took Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) mirikizumab achieved statistically superior clinical remission rates at 12 weeks compared to placebo.

  • The LUCENT-1 Phase 3 study of 1,162 patients included patients who had never tried a biologic treatment (biologic-naïve) and harder-to-treat patients who had previously taken a biologic that failed. 
  • One in four patients treated with mirikizumab (24.2%, n=210/868) achieved the primary endpoint of clinical remission at 12 weeks, compared to one in seven on placebo (13.3%, n= 39/294).
  • Nearly two-thirds of patients taking mirikizumab (63.5%) achieved clinical response, compared to less than half of patients treated with placebo (42.2%).
  • Related: Eli Lilly's Mirikizumab Maintains Symptomatic Remission for Two Years In Ulcerative Colitis Patients.
  • 45.5% of patients on mirikizumab achieved symptomatic remission at 12 weeks, compared to 27.9% on placebo. 
  • The Company will share LUCENT-2 data in 1H of 2022.
  • Eli Lilly plans to submit a marketing application to the FDA in 1H of 2022.
  • Price Action: LLY shares are down 0.52% at $239.72 during the market session on the last check Friday.

