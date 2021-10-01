 Skip to main content

Eli Lilly's Mirikizumab Maintains Symptomatic Remission for Two Years In Ulcerative Colitis Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 11:18am   Comments
Eli Lilly's Mirikizumab Maintains Symptomatic Remission for Two Years In Ulcerative Colitis Patients
  • Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) has posted new data from the Phase 2 study of mirikizumab in moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) patients.
  • Related: Eli Lilly's Mirikizumab Shows Mucosal Healing In Ulcerative Colitis Maintained For Up To One Year.
  • Patients taking mirikizumab were in symptomatic remission for up to two years.
  • Among patients on mirikizumab for two years, 85.9% achieved rectal bleeding remission, 84.6% achieved stool frequency remission, and 75.6% of patients were in symptomatic remission. 
  • The safety profile of mirikizumab was consistent with previously published data, and no new safety signals were observed.
  • In a separate, post-hoc analysis, an absence of bowel urgency at 12 weeks was strongly associated with reduced levels of inflammatory biomarkers, an indicator of disease activity.
  • Mirikizumab is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that binds to the p19 subunit of interleukin 23. 
  • Price Action: LLY stock is down 0.79% at $229.20 during the market session on the last check Friday.

