Why Are Marker Therapeutics Shares Trading Lower On Thursday?

Marker Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRKR) shares are trading lower after Roth Capital downgrades the company from Buy to Neutral and lowers the price target from $3 to $1.
- The company reported initial results from the Phase 2 trial for MT-401 as a treatment option for Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in the post-transplant setting.
- No dose-limiting toxicities, cytokine release syndrome, or neurotoxicity were observed.
- 1 MRD+ patient became MRD- after infusion with MT-401.
- No objective responses from the frank relapse patients were observed.
- The company developed and is implementing a new nine-day MultiTAA-specific T cell manufacturing process.
- The new manufacturing process marks additional improvements compared to the methods used in the Baylor College of Medicine Phase 1/2 trials (36-day manufacturing time) and the current AML trial (20-day manufacturing time).
- Marker plans to file Investigational New Drug applications (INDs) for MT-601 in pancreatic cancer and lymphoma in 2022 and expects to initiate these trials in 2023.
- Price Action: MRKR shares are down 22.30% at $0.48 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for MRKR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Roth Capital
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Mar 2021
|Piper Sandler
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
|Mar 2021
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
