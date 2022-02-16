 Skip to main content

Bristol Myers Squibb's Mavacamten Aces Late-Stage Trial In Cardiomyopathy
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 11:02am   Comments
Bristol Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) VALOR-HCM Phase 3 study evaluating mavacamten in adults with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (obstructive HCM) met its primary endpoint at Week 16.

  • The trial included symptomatic obstructive HCM patients who are eligible for septal reduction therapy (SRT). 
  • The safety of mavacamten was consistent with previous studies.
  • "We look forward to sharing the results from VALOR-HCM at the American College of Cardiology 71st Annual Scientific Session & Expo taking place in April," said Roland Chen, M.D., Senior Vice President, Cardiovascular Development at Bristol Myers Squibb. 
  • Related: Bristol Myers' Mavacamten Added Via $13B Myokardia Buyout, Hit By FDA Delay.
  • The 100-subject trial includes three treatment periods: a 16-week placebo-controlled period, a 16-week active treatment period where all patients will receive mavacamten, and a 96-week long-term extension period where all patients will continue to receive mavacamten.
  • Obstructive HCM is a chronic, progressive disease in which excessive heart muscle contraction and reduced ability of the left ventricle to fill can make it difficult for blood to circulate.
  • Price Action: BMY shares are up 0.26% at $67.95 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care General

