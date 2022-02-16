Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 VALOR-HCM Trial, Evaluating Mavacamten in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Who are Eligible for Septal Reduction Therapy

Bristol Myers Squibb BMY today announced that VALOR-HCM, the Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating mavacamten in adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (obstructive HCM) who are eligible for septal reduction therapy (SRT), met its primary endpoint at Week 16. The safety of mavacamten was consistent with previous studies.

"We are encouraged by the findings from this important study, which add to the growing body of clinical evidence that supports the promise of mavacamten for patients living with obstructive HCM," said Roland Chen, M.D., Senior Vice President, Cardiovascular Development at Bristol Myers Squibb. "We look forward to sharing the results from VALOR-HCM at the American College of Cardiology 71st Annual Scientific Session & Expo taking place in April."

The company plans to share these data with regulatory authorities. Bristol Myers Squibb thanks the patients and investigators participating in the VALOR-HCM clinical trial.

About the Phase 3 VALOR-HCM Trial

VALOR-HCM (NCT04349072) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter Phase 3 study of patients with symptomatic, obstructive HCM (NYHA class III-IV) who meet guideline criteria for septal reduction therapy (SRT) and have been referred for an invasive procedure. The study enrolled over 100 patients randomized on a 1:1 basis to receive mavacamten or placebo. VALOR-HCM includes three treatment periods over 128 weeks: a 16-week placebo-controlled period, a 16-week active treatment period where all patients will receive mavacamten and a 96-week long-term extension period where all patients will continue to receive mavacamten.

The primary endpoint of VALOR-HCM is a composite of the number of patients who decide to proceed with SRT prior to or at Week 16 and the number of patients who remain SRT-guideline eligible (LVOT gradient of ≥50mmHg and NYHA Class III-IV) at Week 16 in the mavacamten group compared with the placebo group. Key secondary endpoints include impact on exercise gradient LVOT, NYHA Class and Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire (KCCQ) and biomarkers at Week 16.

About Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (obstructive HCM) is a chronic, progressive disease in which excessive contraction of the heart muscle and reduced ability of the left ventricle to fill can make it difficult for blood to circulate to the rest of the body, leading to the development of debilitating symptoms and cardiac dysfunction. HCM can be hereditary and can develop at any age. Patients are typically diagnosed in their 40s or 50s, and as many as 50% of patients have a hereditary predisposition.

In obstructive HCM, which is the most common type of HCM, the left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) where blood leaves the heart becomes obstructed by the enlarged heart muscle. As a result, obstructive HCM has also been associated with increased risks of atrial fibrillation, stroke, heart failure and, although rare, sudden cardiac death. The most frequent cause of obstructive HCM is mutations in the heart muscle proteins of the sarcomere. Obstructive HCM is estimated to affect 400,000-600,000 people worldwide, however many patients remain undiagnosed and/or asymptomatic.

About Mavacamten

Mavacamten is a first-in-class, oral, allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin being investigated for the treatment of symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (obstructive HCM) which is a progressive disease that thickens the heart walls and makes it harder for the heart of expand normally and fill with blood. It is a selective cardiac myosin inhibitor that targets the underlying pathophysiology of obstructive HCM.

Mavacamten has been shown to reduce cardiac muscle contractility by inhibiting excessive myosin-actin cross-bridge formation that results in hypercontractility, left ventricular hypertrophy and reduced compliance. Based on data from the EXPLORER-HCM study, the company has a PDUFA date in the U.S. of April 28, 2022.

In clinical and preclinical studies, mavacamten has consistently reduced biomarkers of cardiac wall stress, lessened excessive cardiac contractility, increased diastolic compliance and lessened left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) gradients. Mavacamten is an investigational therapy and is not approved for use in any country.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, that future study results will be consistent with the results to date, that mavacamten may not receive regulatory approval for the indication described in this release in the currently anticipated timeline or at all, any marketing approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on their use, and, if approved, whether such product candidate for such indication described in this release will be commercially successful. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb's business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

corporatefinancial-news

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215005925/en/