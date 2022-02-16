 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mirati Therapeutics' Adagrasib Application Under FDA Review For Lung Cancer Setting
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 8:21am   Comments
Share:
Mirati Therapeutics' Adagrasib Application Under FDA Review For Lung Cancer Setting

The FDA has accepted for review Mirati Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: MRTX) marketing application seeking approval for adagrasib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

  • The application covers NSCLC patients harboring the KRASG12C mutation who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. 
  • The Prescription Drug User Fee Action (PDUFA) date for adagrasib is December 14, 2022.
  • The adagrasib NDA is being reviewed by the FDA for Accelerated Approval (Subpart H) and is being reviewed under the FDA Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program. 
  • The application is based on the Phase 2 registration-enabling cohort of the KRYSTAL-1 study, evaluating adagrasib 600mg BID in patients. 
  • The Company reported positive topline data from this cohort in September 2021 and plans to present detailed results at a medical conference during 1H of 2022.
  • The Company has an ongoing confirmatory Phase 3 trial, KRYSTAL-12, evaluating adagrasib versus docetaxel in patients with second-line KRASG12C-mutated NSCLC. 
  • Price Action: MRTX shares are down 7.81% at $99.00 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRTX)

56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Avenue Tumbles On Negative Adcom Verdict, Moderna's Expanded Deal With Rovi, Gilead Takes Equity Stake In Hookipa
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com