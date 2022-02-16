 Skip to main content

Hookipa Pharma Stock Surges On HIV Pact With Gilead
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 8:17am   Comments
Hookipa Pharma Stock Surges On HIV Pact With Gilead

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HOOKamended and restated collaboration and license agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) for arenaviral immunotherapy as a component of a potential functional curative regimen for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

  • In April 2018, Gilead licensed exclusive rights to Hookipa's arenaviral platform to develop immunotherapies for HIV and hepatitis B virus (HBV). 
  • The companies agreed to collaborate through a joint research phase, after which Gilead had rights for further development. 
  • Under the amended and restated agreement, Hookipa will advance the HIV program through the Phase 1b trial, with funding from Gilead via an upfront payment and equity purchases. 
  • After the Phase 1b trial, Gilead has the exclusive right to assume further development of the program. The HBV portion of the agreement remains unchanged.
  • Hookipa earned a one-time $4 million preclinical milestone payment under the original 2018 agreement. 
  • Upon signing of the amended agreement, Hookipa will receive $15 million. 
  • In addition, Gilead will make a $5 million equity investment in Hookipa and up to an additional $30 million of equity financing that can be drawn at HOOKIPA's discretion by December 31, 2023.
  • Gilead plans to advance the Hepatitis B virus (HBV) program to the IND-enabling stage in 2022.
  • Price Action: HOOK shares are up 41.8% at $1.90 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

