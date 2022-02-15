AC Immune-Janssen Partnered Alzheimer's Vaccine Shows Tau-Specific Antibodies In Early-Stage Trial
AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) and partner Janssen, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), have found that an early-stage Alzheimer's vaccine spurs induction of antibodies that attack a type of tau, a protein in the brain that contributes to the disease.
- The interim data for ACI-35.030 come from the high-dose group in Phase 1b/2a trial of patients with early Alzheimer's.
- AC Immune and the Johnson & Johnson unit are studying the safety and immunogenicity of the tau vaccine candidate.
- With these new data, AC Immune has the evidence needed to "support plans for further late-stage development," according to the press release.
- The companies previously reported data from the low- and mid-dose cohorts.
- The study had already been expanded to include 24 patients in the mid-dose cohort to collect more information on immunogenicity and safety.
- Assessed at Week 10 after a second dose, patients had levels of antibodies that were reactive to pathological tau. No safety signals were flagged in the study.
