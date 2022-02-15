 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Arvinas Highlights New ARV-110 Data In Prostate Cancer Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 12:50pm   Comments
Share:
Arvinas Highlights New ARV-110 Data In Prostate Cancer Patients

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVNannounced the presentation of new data from completed Phase 1 dose-escalation and ongoing Phase 2 ARDENT expansion cohort with bavdegalutamide (ARV-110).

  • The data were shared at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary (ASCO GU) Cancers Symposium.
  • The data showed that bavdegalutamide continues to provide evidence of anti-tumor activity and patient benefit in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). 
  • Bavdegalutamide reduced prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels greater than or equal to 50% (PSA50) in 46% of patients with tumors harboring AR T878X/H875Y mutations. 
  • Also See: Arvinas, Pfizer's ARV-471 Shows Clinical Benefit Rate Of 40% In Pretreated Breast Cancer Patients.
  • The Company plans to initiate a pivotal trial by year-end 2022.
  • Two confirmed partial responses were observed out of seven evaluable patients with AR T878X/H875Y tumor mutations.
  • PSA50 rate of 26% (five of 19) in evaluable patients in the subgroup defined as "less pretreated" (having received only one prior hormonal agent and no prior chemotherapy). 
  • Most treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) were mild to moderate, and there were no serious/life-threatening TRAEs in the 113 patients treated at the recommended 420 mg dose.
  • Price Action: ARVN shares were down 4.93% at $71.82 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARVN)

3 Stocks To Double Down On In 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 10, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 19, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancerBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com