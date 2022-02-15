Arvinas Highlights New ARV-110 Data In Prostate Cancer Patients
Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) announced the presentation of new data from completed Phase 1 dose-escalation and ongoing Phase 2 ARDENT expansion cohort with bavdegalutamide (ARV-110).
- The data were shared at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary (ASCO GU) Cancers Symposium.
- The data showed that bavdegalutamide continues to provide evidence of anti-tumor activity and patient benefit in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
- Bavdegalutamide reduced prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels greater than or equal to 50% (PSA50) in 46% of patients with tumors harboring AR T878X/H875Y mutations.
- The Company plans to initiate a pivotal trial by year-end 2022.
- Two confirmed partial responses were observed out of seven evaluable patients with AR T878X/H875Y tumor mutations.
- PSA50 rate of 26% (five of 19) in evaluable patients in the subgroup defined as "less pretreated" (having received only one prior hormonal agent and no prior chemotherapy).
- Most treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) were mild to moderate, and there were no serious/life-threatening TRAEs in the 113 patients treated at the recommended 420 mg dose.
