Arvinas, Pfizer's ARV-471 Shows Clinical Benefit Rate Of 40% In Pretreated Breast Cancer Patients
- Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) posted updated data from Phase 1 dose-escalation trial of ARV-471 for locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative breast cancer (ER+/HER2-).
- ARV-471 demonstrated antitumor activity in CDK4/6 inhibitor-pretreated patients with a clinical benefit rate (CBR) of 40% in 47 evaluable patients.
- The heavily pretreated patient group had a median of four prior therapies.
- Three patients exhibited confirmed partial responses (PR) among the 38 patients with response evaluation criteria in solid tumors (RECIST) measurable lesions and at least one on-treatment tumor assessment.
- ARV-471 continues to demonstrate a favorable tolerability profile. Robust ER degradation was observed at all dose levels, reaching an 89% reduction of ER.
- ARV-471 is expected to enter two Phase 3 registrational clinical trials in 2022.
- Price Action: ARVN shares are down 3.24% at $69.80, PFE stock is down 0.20% at $51.98 during the market session on the last check Friday.
