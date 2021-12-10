 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Arvinas, Pfizer's ARV-471 Shows Clinical Benefit Rate Of 40% In Pretreated Breast Cancer Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2021 10:40am   Comments
Share:
Arvinas, Pfizer's ARV-471 Shows Clinical Benefit Rate Of 40% In Pretreated Breast Cancer Patients
  • Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFEposted updated data from Phase 1 dose-escalation trial of ARV-471 for locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative breast cancer (ER+/HER2-). 
  • ARV-471 demonstrated antitumor activity in CDK4/6 inhibitor-pretreated patients with a clinical benefit rate (CBR) of 40% in 47 evaluable patients. 
  • The heavily pretreated patient group had a median of four prior therapies.
  • Three patients exhibited confirmed partial responses (PR) among the 38 patients with response evaluation criteria in solid tumors (RECIST) measurable lesions and at least one on-treatment tumor assessment.
  • ARV-471 continues to demonstrate a favorable tolerability profile. Robust ER degradation was observed at all dose levels, reaching an 89% reduction of ER.
  • ARV-471 is expected to enter two Phase 3 registrational clinical trials in 2022.
  • Related Link: Arvinas, Pfizer Announce $2.4B Licensing Agreement For Protein-Degrader Based Breast Cancer Therapy.
  • Price Action: ARVN shares are down 3.24% at $69.80, PFE stock is down 0.20% at $51.98 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + ARVN)

Jupiter Wellness Just Reported A Big Move In Pharma
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Sings Metabolic Disorder Drug Pact, Moderna Reports Positive Flu Vaccine Data, Halozyme To Buy Back Shares
FDA Expands Emergency Use Of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Booster To 16 Years & Older
India's Biocon Mulls Merger Of Biosimilar Business With Mylan: Moneycontrol
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 9, 2021
NanoViricides Says Its Nanomedicine Tech Could Be the Key To Defeating Omicron and Other COVID-19 Variants
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: breast cancer Briefs Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com