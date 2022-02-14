 Skip to main content

FDA Clears Cidara Therapeutics' Phase 1 Trial For Immunotherapeutic Antiviral For Influenza
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 10:12am   Comments
The FDA has signed off Cidara Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: CDTX) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its lead flu drug-Fc conjugate (DFC), CD388 for influenza.

  • CD388 is a highly potent, long-acting antiviral immunotherapy designed to deliver universal prevention and treatment of seasonal and pandemic influenza, added the Company.
  • Cidara intends to initiate a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers before the end of the current quarter.
  • Related: Cidara Therapeutics Stock Slides Despite Acing Rezafungin Trial In Fungal Infection.
  • In April 2021, Cidara announced an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc to develop and commercialize Cidara's Cloudbreak DFCs to prevent and treat seasonal and pandemic influenza. 
  • Under the collaboration, Cidara is responsible for developing and manufacturing CD388 into the clinic and through Phase 2a clinical development.
  • Janssen is responsible for late-stage development, manufacturing, registration, and global commercialization. 
  • Janssen will fund the Phase 1 trial-related development costs and future research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization for CD388.
  • Price Action: CDTX shares are down 0.12% at $0.80 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs influenzaBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

