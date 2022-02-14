FDA Clears Cidara Therapeutics' Phase 1 Trial For Immunotherapeutic Antiviral For Influenza
The FDA has signed off Cidara Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: CDTX) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its lead flu drug-Fc conjugate (DFC), CD388 for influenza.
- CD388 is a highly potent, long-acting antiviral immunotherapy designed to deliver universal prevention and treatment of seasonal and pandemic influenza, added the Company.
- Cidara intends to initiate a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers before the end of the current quarter.
- In April 2021, Cidara announced an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc to develop and commercialize Cidara's Cloudbreak DFCs to prevent and treat seasonal and pandemic influenza.
- Under the collaboration, Cidara is responsible for developing and manufacturing CD388 into the clinic and through Phase 2a clinical development.
- Janssen is responsible for late-stage development, manufacturing, registration, and global commercialization.
- Janssen will fund the Phase 1 trial-related development costs and future research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization for CD388.
