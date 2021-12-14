 Skip to main content

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Slides Despite Acing Rezafungin Trial In Fungal Infection
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 2:28pm   Comments
Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CDTX) and Mundipharma posted topline data from the ReSTORE Phase 3 trial of rezafungin for candidemia and invasive candidiasis.

  • Rezafungin met the FDA primary endpoint of all-cause mortality at Day 30 and the primary endpoint for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) submission of global cure at Day 14. 
  • Both results demonstrated statistical non-inferiority of rezafungin dosed once-weekly versus caspofungin dosed once-daily, the current standard of care. 
  • Rezafungin was generally well tolerated and had a similar safety profile to caspofungin.
  • Investors seem to be bearish, although the trial met the endpoints.
  • Day 30 All-Cause Mortality (FDA), 23.7% achieved the goal in rezafungin once-weekly regime, compared to 21.3% in caspofungin once-daily dosing.
  • On the Day 14 Global Cure (EMA), 59.1% of patients achieved Day 14 Global Cure (EMA) for rezafungin versus 60.6% in caspofungin arm.
  • The Company plans to file its marketing application with the FDA and other regulators outside the U.S. in mid-2022.
  • Price Action: CDTX shares are down 31.20% at $1.12 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

