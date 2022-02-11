Gilead's Remdesivir Retains Antiviral Activity Against Several COVID-19 Variants, Including Omicron
Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) Veklury (remdesivir) has demonstrated in vitro activity against ten SARS-CoV-2 variants, including omicron.
- The study results showed similar activity of Veklury against the variants, and an early ancestral A lineage isolate detected in Seattle, WA (WA1 strain).
- Specifically, delta and omicron variants both remained fully susceptible to Veklury. These laboratory results demonstrate that Veklury has remained active against all major variants isolated over the past two years.
- The study analyzed nearly 6 million publicly available variant isolate sequences and confirmed that the nsp12 protein, the RNA polymerase target of Veklury, is highly conserved across all variants.
- Further characterization confirmed that none of the few identified nsp12 mutations prevalent in some of the SARS-CoV-2 variants affects the virus susceptibility to Veklury.
