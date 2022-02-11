 Skip to main content

Gilead's Remdesivir Retains Antiviral Activity Against Several COVID-19 Variants, Including Omicron
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2022 11:41am   Comments
Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) Veklury (remdesivir) has demonstrated in vitro activity against ten SARS-CoV-2 variants, including omicron. 

  • The study results showed similar activity of Veklury against the variants, and an early ancestral A lineage isolate detected in Seattle, WA (WA1 strain). 
  • Specifically, delta and omicron variants both remained fully susceptible to Veklury. These laboratory results demonstrate that Veklury has remained active against all major variants isolated over the past two years.
  • Related: FDA Approves Gilead's Remdesivir For Non-Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients At High Risk For Disease Progression.
  • The study analyzed nearly 6 million publicly available variant isolate sequences and confirmed that the nsp12 protein, the RNA polymerase target of Veklury, is highly conserved across all variants. 
  • Further characterization confirmed that none of the few identified nsp12 mutations prevalent in some of the SARS-CoV-2 variants affects the virus susceptibility to Veklury.
  • Price Action: GILD shares are up 0.75% at $62.26 during the market session on the last check Friday.
  • Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care General Best of Benzinga

