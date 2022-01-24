 Skip to main content

FDA Approves Gilead's Remdesivir For Non-Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients At High Risk For Disease Progression
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 5:52am   Comments
The FDA has approved Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) Veklury (remdesivir) for non-hospitalized adult and adolescent patients at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19. 

  • This approval expands the role of Veklury, which is the antiviral standard of care for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19. 
  • The expanded indication allows Veklury to administer daily intravenous (IV) infusions over three consecutive days in outpatient settings. 
  • The FDA has also expanded the pediatric Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of Veklury to include non-hospitalized pediatric patients younger than 12 years who are at high risk of disease progression.
  • Related: European Commission Expands Use Of Remdesivir In COVID-19 Patients Not On Supplemental Oxygen.
  • The expanded approval is based on the PINETREE Phase 3 d trial results. 
  • The trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of a three-day course of Veklury for intravenous (IV) use for non-hospitalized patients at high risk for disease progression. 
  • Veklury resulted in an 87% reduction in risk for the composite primary endpoint of COVID-19 related hospitalization or all-cause death by Day 28 than placebo (0.7% vs. 5.3%).
  • No deaths were observed in either arm in the study by Day 28.
  • Price Action: GILD shares closed at $68.51 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care FDA General

