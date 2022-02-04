Germany's Vaccine Commission Recommends Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine For Adults: Reuters

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Germany's expert panel on vaccine use has recommended Novavax Inc's NVAX protein-based COVID-19 vaccine for primary immunization for people over 18 years.
- The advisory group known as STIKO said a booster shot should still be given with an mRNA vaccine, reported Reuters.
- mRNA technology is behind the two most commonly used COVID-19 vaccines from - Pfizer Inc PFE / BioNTech SE BNTX and Moderna Inc MRNA.
- Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 is a protein-based vaccine engineered from the genetic sequence of the first strain of SARS-CoV-2. It is formulated with an adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high neutralizing antibodies.
- Germany expects to receive 3.8 million doses of Novavax's Nuvaxovid vaccine by March 20 and a total of 34 million this year.
- STIKO also updated its general recommendation for booster shots and now advises at-risk groups, including those aged 70 and over. Health workers to get a second booster, or a fourth shot overall, against COVID-19 with an mRNA vaccine.
- Novavax also received provisional approval from New Zealand's medicines regulator for its COVID-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid, for individuals 18 years of age and older.
- Novavax and the New Zealand Government previously announced an advance purchase agreement for 10.7 million Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine doses.
- Yesterday, Britain's regulatory agency gave conditional approval to Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.
- Price Action: NVAX shares are trading 3.59% higher at $91.67 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
