MediWound Receives Additional $9M From BARDA For NexoBrid FDA Application Resubmission
The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) will provide supplemental funding of $9 million to MediWound Ltd (NASDAQ: MDWD) to Support NexoBrid application resubmission and the expanded access treatment protocol.
- The Company continues to advance the preparation of the FDA Marketing application resubmission anticipated in mid-2022.
- MediWound was awarded its first BARDA contract to treat thermal burn injuries in 2015.
- That first BARDA contract, valued at up to $168 million, supported advanced development and manufacturing and the procurement of NexoBrid as a medical countermeasure as part of U.S. preparedness for mass casualty events.
- Related: MediWound's NexoBrid Shows Significant Beneficial Impact On Pediatric Burn Patients.
- In addition to that first BARDA contract, BARDA also has a separate agreement with MediWound to support the development of NexoBrid as a debridement product to treat sulfur mustard injuries (chemical burns).
- The cumulative, non-dilutive funding under both contracts with BARDA is now valued at up to $211 million.
- As of December 31, 2021, the Company has received approximately $70 million in funding from BARDA under the two contracts to support development activities and an additional $14.6 million for procurement of NexoBrid for U.S. emergency preparedness.
- Price Action: MDWD shares are trading 6.39% at $2.33 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
