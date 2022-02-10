 Skip to main content

Why Phibro Shares Are Trading Higher Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 10:14am   Comments
Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ: PAHC) and Dyadic International Inc (NASDAQ: DYAI) have entered into an exclusive license agreement for a Phibro targeted disease. 

  • Dyadic granted Phibro an exclusive license for its proprietary C1 -cell protein production platform to produce specific targeted antigens for developing and commercializing a poultry vaccine for a Phibro targeted disease.
  • The parties will continue developing a vaccine candidate using Dyadic's C1 cells.
  • Phibro Earnings: Phibro posted Q2 FY22 sales of $232.7 million, +13% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $217.14 million.
  • Adjusted EPS increased 9% to $0.37, surpassing the consensus of $0.33.
  • The gross margin decreased 270 basis points to 30.4%. Adjusted EBITDA reached $29.1 million.
  • Guidance: Phibro revised its FY22 sales to $890 million – $920 million, up from $860 – $890 million.
  • It Raised adjusted EPS guidance to $1.30 - $1.39, from $1.25 –$1.32.
  • The Company expects adjusted EBITDA of approximately $110.0 – $114.0 million.
  • Price Action: DYAI stock is down 0.25% at $4.03, and PAHC shares are up 5.59% at $19.70 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Health Care Contracts Small Cap

