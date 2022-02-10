 Skip to main content

Decibel Therapeutics Shares Encouraging Preclinical Data From Hearing Loss Gene Therapy Programs
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 9:59am   Comments
Decibel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DBTX) announced the presentation of preclinical data on DB-OTO, its lead gene therapy product candidate.

  • DB-OTO is a dual-vector adeno-associated candidate designed to restore hearing to individuals with profound, congenital hearing loss caused by mutations of the otoferlin gene. 
  • DB-OTO uses a cell-selective promoter to control otoferlin transgene expression in hair cells to enable the ear to transmit sound to the brain and provide a hearing. 
  • Administration of DB-OTO resulted in the restoration of functional otoferlin protein in mice and dose scaling and distribution in non-human primates (NHPs). 
  • New data further characterized the expression of otoferlin over time following DB-OTO administration in mice and NHPs, demonstrating that otoferlin expression increased over the first several weeks before plateauing.
  • The Company also presented new data on its preclinical AAV.103 program to treat GJB2-related hearing loss and its preclinical AAV.104 program to treat stereocilin-related hearing loss through selective expression of stereocilin in outer hair cells. 
  • Decibel is developing DB-OTO, AAV.103, and AAV.104 in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN), and Decibel retains global commercial rights in the three programs.
  • Related: Regeneron Extends Hearing Loss Gene Therapy pact With Decibel.
  • Price Action: DBTX shares traded 1.74% lower at $4.23 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

