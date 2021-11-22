 Skip to main content

Regeneron Extends Hearing Loss Gene Therapy pact With Decibel
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 10:33am   Comments
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) has extended the research term of its collaboration with Decibel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DBTX) to discover and develop gene therapies for hearing loss. 

  • The research term is extended to November 15, 2023, and Regeneron will pay Decibel an extension fee of $10 million in Q4 of 2022.
  • Under the collaboration launched in 2017, Decibel is developing three gene therapy programs targeting congenital, monogenic hearing loss with Regeneron. 
  • Decibel plans to initiate in 2022 a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of DB-OTO, the Company's lead gene therapy candidate.
  • DB-OTO is designed to provide hearing to individuals born with profound hearing loss due to mutation of the otoferlin gene. 
  • Decibel is also advancing AAV.103 and AAV.104, gene therapy programs targeting other monogenic forms of hearing loss, with Regeneron. 
  • Related: Decibel Therapeutics' Hearing Loss Gene Therapy Receives FDA Orphan Drug Tag.
  • Price Action: DBTX shares are up 0.94% at $7.52 during the market session on the last check Monday.

