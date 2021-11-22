Regeneron Extends Hearing Loss Gene Therapy pact With Decibel
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) has extended the research term of its collaboration with Decibel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DBTX) to discover and develop gene therapies for hearing loss.
- The research term is extended to November 15, 2023, and Regeneron will pay Decibel an extension fee of $10 million in Q4 of 2022.
- Under the collaboration launched in 2017, Decibel is developing three gene therapy programs targeting congenital, monogenic hearing loss with Regeneron.
- Decibel plans to initiate in 2022 a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of DB-OTO, the Company's lead gene therapy candidate.
- DB-OTO is designed to provide hearing to individuals born with profound hearing loss due to mutation of the otoferlin gene.
- Decibel is also advancing AAV.103 and AAV.104, gene therapy programs targeting other monogenic forms of hearing loss, with Regeneron.
- Price Action: DBTX shares are up 0.94% at $7.52 during the market session on the last check Monday.
